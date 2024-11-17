KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 73 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KPP Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $1,993,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average is $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

