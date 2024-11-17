KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 86 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 46,877.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 1,715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after buying an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after acquiring an additional 960,094 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 13,547.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 436,891 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 424.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,390,000 after acquiring an additional 435,971 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Clorox Trading Up 1.1 %

Clorox stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

