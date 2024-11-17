Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,417,400 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 1,124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Kraken Robotics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of KRKNF stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.92.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.