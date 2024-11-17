Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,816 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 511,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,855,000 after buying an additional 136,696 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,960,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,531,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $29,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,621.56. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,475. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS opened at $24.42 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 244.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

