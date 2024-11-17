Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $110,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $146,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

