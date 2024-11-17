LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 57,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 90,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDTC. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LeddarTech in a report on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of LeddarTech from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeddarTech Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.34% of LeddarTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

