Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 507,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This trade represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 367,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,153. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $67.38.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

