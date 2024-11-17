Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Sells $161,358.11 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Plater sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $161,358.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,079.28. This trade represents a 24.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LINC opened at $15.19 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $478.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

