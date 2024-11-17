Llc Tpg Gp A Sells 4,271 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Llc Tpg Gp A sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$70,475.77.

Llc Tpg Gp A also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Llc Tpg Gp A sold 12,725 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.99, for a total transaction of C$216,235.93.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

TSE:SES traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$16.57. 385,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.39. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SES. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.58.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

