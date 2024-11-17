Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $320.01 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

