Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $11.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,901 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 990,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,658,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 409.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,016,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 817,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

