Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises about 2.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $44,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Markel Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Markel Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,707.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,581.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,580.65. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,733.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.