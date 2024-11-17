Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMLP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 91,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,847. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $154.83 million, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 260,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMLP

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.