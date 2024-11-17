Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 374.08 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.73). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.66), with a volume of 152,353 shares traded.

Mears Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £332.85 million, a P/E ratio of 902.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 373.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 374.08.

Insider Transactions at Mears Group

In other news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £43,745.52 ($55,129.83). Also, insider Lucas Critchley purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 362 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £16,355.16 ($20,611.42). Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

