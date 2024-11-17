Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

NYSE MMM opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

