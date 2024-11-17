Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 508,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 113.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

