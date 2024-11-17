Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,696.04. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This trade represents a 70.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.6 %

FERG stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $163.03 and a one year high of $225.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

