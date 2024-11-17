Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.