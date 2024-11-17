Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,121,000 after buying an additional 239,176 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $275.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.32. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $193.73 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

