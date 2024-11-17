Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 6,491 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,219 shares during the period. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. M&G Plc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,626,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,721,000 after acquiring an additional 234,361 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 847,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 77,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

ES stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

