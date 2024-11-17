Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,851 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,431.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,610,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,586,000 after buying an additional 2,507,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.