Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.15 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

