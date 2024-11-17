Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 101,660 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,660 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $65,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 341.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

