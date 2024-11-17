Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,346 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in SLM by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SLM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SLM by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 9.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

