Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 226,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

