Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 86,610 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $32,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

