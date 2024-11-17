Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Takes $770,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

