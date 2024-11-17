Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. 25,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 496,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Millennium Group International Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Millennium Group International Company Profile

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

