Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. 25,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 496,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Millennium Group International Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Millennium Group International Company Profile
Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Millennium Group International
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.