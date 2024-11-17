Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires 14,802 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COPX. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.90.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.