Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 31,189 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 462,581 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,602,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 446,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
BE stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.