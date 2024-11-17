Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 31,189 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 462,581 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,602,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 446,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

