Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 124,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,983.90. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,251.95. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Verint Systems Stock Down 4.8 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

