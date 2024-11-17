Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 12,354 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

TSM opened at $186.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.