Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PPG opened at $122.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.