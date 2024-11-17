MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Diwakar Choubey Sells 20,133 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $1,612,854.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,825 shares in the company, valued at $55,341,990.75. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Diwakar Choubey sold 5,422 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $488,088.44.

MoneyLion Price Performance

ML stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.95 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 3,016.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ML. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

