Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Trimmed by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after buying an additional 141,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 136,391 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,281,000 after buying an additional 123,481 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after buying an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,435,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $573.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $856.47 and its 200-day moving average is $827.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.73.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,250. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,805,551.60. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

