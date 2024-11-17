Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $573.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $827.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,805,551.60. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Loop Capital began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.73.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

