Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Boosted by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.1% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $489.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.73. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.09 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

