Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

