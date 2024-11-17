Mount Lucas Management LP Buys Shares of 13,879 iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trium Capital LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 187.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.