Mount Lucas Management LP Has $26.01 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 8.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $496.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $382.66 and a 12-month high of $515.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

