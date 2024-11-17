Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 165.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 307.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 120,919 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 194.9% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 20,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

WMT opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $677.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

