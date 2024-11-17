Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $1,318,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,895,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $527.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $295.02 and a one year high of $544.38. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

