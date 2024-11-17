Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

