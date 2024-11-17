Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $14.36 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $235.61 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.07 and a 52 week high of $242.43. The company has a market capitalization of $273.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

