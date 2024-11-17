Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,722 shares during the period. Barings BDC makes up 1.7% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

