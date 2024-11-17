NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.02 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.89). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.89), with a volume of 16,354 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.65.

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

