National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $6.78. National CineMedia shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 388,657 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

National CineMedia Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

