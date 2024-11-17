Natixis Advisors LLC Has $55.52 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,438 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $55,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:RELX opened at $44.45 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RELX

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.