Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $69,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,439 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $278.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average of $241.77. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.94 and a 1-year high of $289.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

