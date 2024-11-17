Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NRP stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.50. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $111.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

